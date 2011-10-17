MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico is encouraging telecom users to report patchy service in a renewed effort to bring phone, cable and Internet providers under tighter scrutiny and make them accountable.

Mexico telecom regulator Cofetel and consumer protection agency Profeco launched a website (www.micofetel.gob.mx). There clients can fill in a form reporting problems with any service, from slow Internet speeds to not being able to finish a long-distance call.

Users can also call a Profeco number and verbally report their complaints.

Mexicans often struggle with saturated networks that leave then unable to make calls, receive text messages, or surf the Internet on their smartphones.

A light rain can easily make satellite or cable services collapse, and it is not uncommon for the Internet to run much more slowly than promised.

Users are charged fully for the services they use, but companies rarely discount money for not delivering the services they offer.

Cofetel will evaluate the complaints and decide whether to investigate the providers mentioned in them, a move that could eventually lead to fines. Profeco will take a similar approach.

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX)(AMX.N) and Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) are the two leading providers of cellphone services in Mexico.

Slim's Telefonos de Mexico TELMEXL.MXTMX.N is the top provider of Internet and fixed-line phone services in the country, while companies owned by broadcaster Televisa (TLVACPO.MX)(TV.N) lead the cable industry. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)