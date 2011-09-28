Sept 28 Mexican telecom watchdog Cofetel said
on Wednesday it will seek sanctions against the country's two
main cell phone companies -- Telcel and Telefonica -- for
failures in the way they handle number portability.
Portability allows mobile or fixed line customers to retain
their phone number when changing network operators.
The regulator said in a statement that neither company was
properly notifying rival companies when clients decided to drop
their services and migrate the number to another operator.
Cofetel, which oversees the operation of the
telecommunications market in Mexico, did not detail the
sanctions sought for Telcel, part of tycoon Carlos Slim's
America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), and the Mexican unit of
Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC).
Cofetel can request fines and other sanctions against
sector players that they find guilty of not following rules or
breaking laws but other government agencies, like the
Communications and Transport Ministry, enforce the penalties.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Carol
Bishopric)