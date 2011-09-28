Sept 28 Mexican telecom watchdog Cofetel said on Wednesday it will seek sanctions against the country's two main cell phone companies -- Telcel and Telefonica -- for failures in the way they handle number portability.

Portability allows mobile or fixed line customers to retain their phone number when changing network operators.

The regulator said in a statement that neither company was properly notifying rival companies when clients decided to drop their services and migrate the number to another operator.

Cofetel, which oversees the operation of the telecommunications market in Mexico, did not detail the sanctions sought for Telcel, part of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), and the Mexican unit of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC).

Cofetel can request fines and other sanctions against sector players that they find guilty of not following rules or breaking laws but other government agencies, like the Communications and Transport Ministry, enforce the penalties. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Carol Bishopric)