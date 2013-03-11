MEXICO CITY, March 11 The Mexican government's
proposed telecommunications reform foresees prohibiting
companies from blocking regulator rulings with injunctions while
they pursue court appeals, which could eliminate a maneuver that
has allowed companies to skirt competition rulings.
The draft bill, posted on the website of President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Monday, also included so called must offer/must
carry rules that require broadcasters to offer channels to pay
TV firms while making pay TV firms carry free-to-air channels.
Another section gives regulators the power to require
local-loop unbundling of networks of predominant players.
That could be used to require tycoon Carlos Slim's fixed
line giant Telmex to let rivals use its land line connections to
offer TV, phone and internet services.