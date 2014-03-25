MEXICO CITY, March 25 Grupo Televisa, Mexico's
top broadcaster, complained on Tuesday that passage of a new
government telecommunications bill would impose unprecedented
and "disproportionate" obligations on it that go far beyond what
a regulator would require.
If passed, the rules would impose limitations on its
advertising sales, use of infrastructure and content
distribution, Televisa said.
Mexico's government on Monday sent to the Senate the fine
print of its proposal to overhaul deeply uncompetitive phone and
TV industries, whose high prices and patchy service are seen by
many as a drag on growth.
Televisa, which has more than 60 percent of
Mexico's TV market, said that the new measures go far beyond a
ruling from the new regulator, the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) issued earlier this month.
The IFT ruling requires the company to share its
infrastructure with rivals and allow pay TV stations to carry
its free-to-air programming at no cost.
"In terms of content regulation...we see some proposed
sanctions as disproportionate," Televisa said in a statement.
It added that some of the new rules lacked any international
precedent.
Opposition politicians on Tuesday said that the fine print
of the telecoms overhaul undermines the IFT by keeping power in
the executive's hands.
(Reporting By Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio)