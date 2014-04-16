MEXICO CITY, April 16 Mexico's telecom watchdog
on Wednesday set a minimum bid price of 830 million pesos
($63.37 million) for two new free-to-air channels which are up
for grabs as part of an effort to increase competition in the
country's television and phone sectors.
The IFT last month laid out the bidding process for the two
concessions, which were approved as part of a constitutional
reform to Mexico's television and phone sectors last year.
The new networks would weaken the duopoly of Mexico's two
biggest public broadcasters, Televisa and rival TV
Azteca. Combined they control about 95 percent of
the broadcast television market.
($1 = 13.0983 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Jason Neely)