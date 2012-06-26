* Telefonica's Movistar brand is No. 2 in Mexico
* Spanish firm notified Mexico in Sept of its intention
MEXICO CITY, June 26 Spain's Telefonica has
lodged a $1 billion-plus complaint with a World Bank tribunal
charging that Mexico's telecom regulator is making investment
too costly.
Telefonica says that by lowering fees it can charge rivals
to connect to its network, Mexico's regulators affected the
company's ability to invest in the country. That violates an
investment treaty between Mexico and Spain, according to an
initial notice sent to Mexico's economy ministry.
The company, whose Movistar Mexico unit is a distant second
in Mexico's cell phone market, behind billionaire Carlos Slim's
dominant America Movil, is seeking 14.737 billion
Mexican pesos ($1.06 billion).
The Spanish company first notified Mexico's economy ministry
of its intent to seek arbitration in September and it filed the
claim with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement
of Investment Disputes (ICSID) last week.
News of the filing was first reported by the website
Investment Arbitration Reporter.
A spokesman for Telefonica did not comment and a spokesman
for Mexico's economy ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
($1 = 13.8878 Mexican pesos)
