BRIEF-Boeing says MIAT Mongolian Airlines to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon
* Announced MIAT Mongolian Airlines' decision to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company
(Updates share prices)
MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Shares in Telesites , the Mexican wireless transmission towers firm spun off from billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil , rose in their market debut on Monday.
In afternoon trading, Telesites shares were up 0.79 percent at 13 pesos ($0.76) per share.
America Movil said it would separate its towers from the company after a sweeping sector reform forced it to open up its infrastructure. The Telesites shares form part of Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index.
Shares in America Movil rose more than 6 percent in afternoon trading to 12.76 pesos per share.
($1 = 17.2163 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frances Kerry)
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 Senior members of the ruling African National Congress met on Monday to discuss the political fallout from South African President Jacob Zuma's controversial sacking of his finance minister and markets showed their displeasure at the move.