BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, had its stock downgraded to "neutral" by Swiss bank UBS on Wednesday.
"We no longer see sufficient upside to justify a 'Buy' (after) the stock's recent strong performance," the bank said in a client note.
Televisa's share price has risen just shy of 3 percent since the start of the year, and nearly 20 percent since the end of 2011.
Nonetheless, with a telecoms reform in Mexico pending, UBS said it continued to view Televisa's future prospects as solid.
"We continue to like Televisa's core assets and view the company as a long-term winner from Mexico's pending competition laws," it said.
Last month, Televisa reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on solid sales and lower financing costs.
The company's shares closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday at 70.26 pesos.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1