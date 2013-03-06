BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, fell 2.3 percent after Swiss bank UBS cut its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" on Wednesday.
Televisa was the worst performing stock in Mexico's 35-name benchmark IPC index, down 1.58 pesos to 68.68 pesos in morning trading.
"We no longer see sufficient upside to justify a 'Buy' (after) the stock's recent strong performance," the bank said in a client note.
Televisa's share price had risen just shy of 3 percent since the start of the year, and nearly 20 percent since the end of 2011.
Nonetheless, with Mexico's government planning to reform the country's telecom sector to introduce more competition, UBS said it continued to view Televisa's future prospects as solid.
"We continue to like Televisa's core assets and view the company as a long-term winner from Mexico's pending competition laws," it said.
Last month, Televisa reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on solid sales and lower financing costs.
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1