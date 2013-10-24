BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.59
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 16.5 percent, hurt by a higher tax burden, interest payments and currency fluctuations.
The company reported a profit of 2.39 billion pesos ($181.7 million) compared to 2.86 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Televisa said in a press release that revenues rose 8.1 percent in the June-September period to 18.76 billion pesos.
Televisa shares closed the day up 0.74 percent at 78.75 pesos before the results were announced.
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* It is seeking to amend and extend its $350 million term loan due in 2021 to a new seven-year term loan maturing in 2024