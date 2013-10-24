MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 16.5 percent, hurt by a higher tax burden, interest payments and currency fluctuations.

The company reported a profit of 2.39 billion pesos ($181.7 million) compared to 2.86 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Televisa said in a press release that revenues rose 8.1 percent in the June-September period to 18.76 billion pesos.

Televisa shares closed the day up 0.74 percent at 78.75 pesos before the results were announced.