MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican media company
Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest producer of
Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its first-quarter
profit fell 29 percent, hurt by a loss on its investment in cell
phone company Iusacell.
The company reported a profit of 1.07 billion pesos (US$87
million), compared with 1.51 billion pesos in the year-earlier
quarter. Revenue increased 2 percent to 15.5 billion pesos.
Televisa's bottom line was hit by a quarterly loss of 217.7
million pesos from its joint venture in Iusacell. The media
company bought half of Iusacell from Grupo Salinas, which
controls Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca, last year.
Televisa shares are down 6.5 percent this year as Mexico's
government seeks to pass a bill that would increase competition
in the phone and television markets, dominated by Carlos Slim
and Emilio Azcarraga's Televisa.
Televisa shares closed up 1.10 percent at 63.65 pesos,
before the company reported.