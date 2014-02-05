MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico's new telecom
regulator should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a dominant
company as part of its effort to increase competition in the
sector, rival satellite company Dish Mexico said on Wednesday.
Dish Mexico has written to the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) saying that Televisa is dominant in
terms of audience figures for its broadcast television and
subscribers for its pay-television services.
Dish Mexico, which is co-owned by Mexican media company MVS
and satellite company EchoStar, competes with
Televisa's satellite company Sky.
The IFT in December notified Televisa and Carlos Slim's
phone company America Movil that it was investigating
whether they are dominant in their markets.
Mexico last year approved a telecom reform that will allow
the regulator to use so-called asymmetric rules as part of an
effort to trim the market power of companies it declares
dominant.