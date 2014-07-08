BRIEF-Medley Management Q4 core earnings per share $0.14
* Medley management inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, said on Monday its new profit rose 21 percent in the second quarter, driven by pay-TV sales.
The company reported a profit of 2.212 billion pesos ($170 million), compared with 1.826 billion pesos a year ago.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Ryu apparel announces appointment of senior vice president, retail and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises