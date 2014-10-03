MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's biggest broadcaster,
Grupo Televisa, said on Friday that board member
Claudio Gonzalez resigned because of a conflict of interest.
Gonzalez's resignation comes two weeks after German Larrea,
one of Mexico's richest men, stepped down from Televisa's board
because he wants to acquire his own television network and would
have a conflict of interest.
Televisa said Gonzalez's son has joined a strategic
committee formed by Carlos Slim's telephone company America
Movil to analyze its options following changes to
telecom rules in Mexico.
"As a result of the recent broadcast and telecom reform,
it's of the utmost importance to eliminate any conflict of
interest from our board," said Televisa Chief Executive Emilio
Azcarraga in a statement.
Televisa, the world's largest provider of Spanish-language
content, is set to face more competition when the government
auctions off the rights for two new TV networks next year.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay. Editing by Andre Grenon)