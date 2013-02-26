* Televisa says it can benefit from broadcasting competition
* Company also hopes to see increased telecom competition
* Investment in Iusacell to some extent depends on reform
MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 Mexican broadcaster Televisa
, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language
content, said on Tuesday it supports planned reforms in Mexico
that will increase competition in television and phone markets.
Mexico's mobile and fixed-line phone market is dominated by
tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, while Televisa has
said it controls about 70 percent of the country's broadcasting
market, with rival TV Azteca controlling the
rest.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto took office late last
year pledging to shake up competition in Mexico, and the
country's three main political parties in December signed a pact
committing to reforms such as strengthening the telecom
watchdog, launching new television channels, and increasing
competition in phone markets.
The so-called Pact for Mexico calls for introducing reform
to the country's telecom law this year, but details are not yet
available.
"We are used to competition and we believe that competing
with our content and all our assets and energy on the
broadcasting side will be good for us," Alfonso de Angoitia,
Televisa executive vice president, told analysts on a conference
call.
Televisa has competed with TV Azteca since its smaller rival
was privatized by the government about 20 years ago, forcing
Televisa to trim costs and improve broadcasting quality. That
has made Televisa more profitable, de Angoitia said.
"Additional broadcast networks will result in healthy
competition for us," he said. "We basically support a reform
that will bring competition to broadcasting but also effectively
levels the playing field on telecommunications."
IUSACELL
Still, de Angoitia was a little more hesitant about the
prospects for increased competition in Mexico's phone markets,
saying some of Televisa's planned investment in mobile phone
company Iusacell will depend on the success of reform in the
sector.
As part of a $1 billion investment plan for 2013, Televisa
has set aside $565 million for its cable and telephone
businesses, which include its 50 percent stake in Iusacell.
"Some capital may be contributed (to Iusacell) in the first
(six months) of 2013, but that will be a smaller amount of
money," de Angoitia said. "We are going to see what happens in
terms of the implementation of the Pact for Mexico and the
regulatory changes to see if ... the playing field will be
leveled or not, to see if it makes sense to invest more."
Competition authorities in Mexico last year signed off on
Televisa's joint venture with Iusacell's co-owner, Grupo
Salinas, which also controls TV Azteca.
Televisa said in October that Iusacell will need $800
million in investments in the coming three years.
Iusacell's share of the Mexican mobile phone market rose to
more than 6 percent in the third quarter of 2012 from 4.4
percent in the third quarter of 2011, de Angoitia said on a
third-quarter results conference call.
That compares to the about 70 percent of the market
controlled by Slim's America Movil and around 20 percent
controlled by Spain's Telefonica.
Televisa said late on Monday that its fourth-quarter profit
rose to 3.105 billion pesos ($241 million) from 2.586 billion
pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Separately, de Angoitia told investors that in spite of the
strong results, the company is not planning a special dividend,
preferring instead to keep money on hand for possible
acquisitions.
Televisa shares were down 1.36 percent at 66.85 pesos in
late-morning trading. The shares have recently been close to a
year high of around 73 pesos, reached at the start of this
month. Mexico's benchmark IPC index was down 0.38
percent.