* Higher profit offsets worries over increased competition
* Content division revenue rises 5.1 pct from yr ago quarter
(Adds comments from conference call, updates share price)
MEXICO CITY, July 9 Shares in Mexican media
company Grupo Televisa climbed more than 4 percent
on Tuesday after the company posted a higher second-quarter
profit that helped offset worries over the potential for
increased competition under an impending telecommunications
reform in Mexico.
The shares of Mexico's No. 1 broadcaster have fallen almost
9 percent this year through Monday on concern that sweeping
changes to telecommunications and broadcasting rules could eat
into Televisa's revenue.
Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language
content, said late on Monday lower financing costs helped boost
its profit nearly 31 percent from the same year-ago
period.
Sales from the company's content division, which includes
advertising as well as licensing for Televisa's soap operas and
other programming, increased 5.1 percent from the year-earlier
quarter.
Analysts on a conference call on Tuesday questioned Televisa
executives about the potential impact of reforms that will
introduce two new television networks, greater foreign
investment and create a more powerful regulator.
Televisa's executive vice president, Alfonso de Angoitia,
declined to comment in detail about the reforms, noting that the
secondary laws that will guide their implementation have yet to
be written. That process should begin in September, he said.
Televisa shares were up 3.50 percent at 64.42 pesos at 1420
GMT.
