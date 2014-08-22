MEXICO CITY Aug 22 The world's biggest
broadcaster of Spanish-language content, Grupo Televisa, has 15
days to resubmit an acceptable plan for infrastructure sharing
with other broadcast concessions, Mexico's telecom watchdog said
on Friday.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had
suggested certain changes to a plan previously submitted by
Televisa and was giving the broadcaster the
additional time to make those changes.
Mexico's government last year approved a constitutional
reform that said phone and broadcast companies with more than 50
percent of the market share are subject to harsher regulation.
Among the new rules, Televisa needs IFT approval for any
plan that sets out the conditions for infrastructure sharing.
The IFT did not give details about its specific suggestions
to Televisa but said the previous plan "did not meet all the
requirements (dominant) companies must include in an
infrastructure offer."
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)