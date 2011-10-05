MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexico's telecom regulator Cofetel said it will look into a plan to auction frequencies for television services in a country where the market is dominated by a couple of privately held broadcasters.

The five-member board of Cofetel gathered on Wednesday to kick-start the analysis of Mexico's broadcast TV market commissioned to think-tank CIDE.

No further details on the plan were provided.

For decades, Mexico's broadcast television market was in the sole hands of Televisa (TV.N) (TLVACPO.MX), the world's leading producer of Spanish-language content. In 1993, new player TV Azteca TVAZTCACPO.MX made its debut.

Despite the competition, Televisa has managed to keep on and off about 70 percent of the television market pie since.

The owners of both broadcasters teamed up to fight Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who unsuccessfully tried to get government permission to offer television services in Mexico and add to his vast phone empire.

Slim, the world's richest man, is the main provider of Internet, fixed and mobile phone services in Mexico and several other Latin American countries. Outside Mexico and Argentina, he has no limits on tapping television services.

Televisa's boss Emilio Azcarraga and TV Azteca's head Ricardo Salinas have attempted to create a media and telecom giant to give them a stronger foothold on Slim's turf: in April, Televisa offered $1.6 billion for 50 percent of Salinas' Iusacell mobile phone company.

The tie-up, which is still pending regulators' approval, could lead to the creation of the biggest Mexican provider of so-called quadruple play, combining fixed and mobile phone services with Internet and cable in a single package.

Salinas' Totalplay is already offering the combo in Mexico City and some surrounding areas connecting to homes via fiber optics. Televisa's Cablevision (CABLECPO.MX), one of the biggest cable companies in Mexico, also offers fixed phone services in the capital. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Bernard Orr)