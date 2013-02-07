BRIEF-Marin software - CFO Catriona Fallon to resign, effective March 24
* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Mexico's competition watchdog on Thursday fined the fixed-line phone company controlled by Carlos Slim $52 million for monopolistic practices, according to a commissioner to the Federal Competition Commission.
Telmex, which is part of Slim's phone behemoth America Movil , was fined 657 million pesos, commissioner Miguel Flores announced via twitter.
A spokesman for the competition commission did not immediately respond to a request for details.
A Telmex spokeswoman declined to comment immediately.
* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary