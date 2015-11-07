MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexican phone company Telmex
said on Friday it has knowledge of a supreme court decision that
denies its request for an injunction on a 638.1 million peso
($38.0 million) anti-trust penalty from 2013, the company said
in a statement.
Telmex, the fixed-line phone company controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, said it has yet to be formally notified
of the decision by Mexico's Supreme Court.
The statement said the fine, assessed by the country's
competition commission in a case alleging monopolistic
practices, has since grown to 694.9 million pesos ($41.4
million).
($1 = 16.7951 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Hogue)