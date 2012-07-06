MEXICO CITY, July 5 A Mexican court has ruled against Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, in his bid to enter the country's lucrative television market, a government official told Reuters late Thursday.

Gerardo Sanchez, legal director for Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry (SCT), said the appeals court on Thursday threw out an injunction filed by Slim's Telmex, the country's dominant phone and internet provider, a g ainst an earlier ruling in the case.

The decision means Telmex will have to reapply from scratch for a TV license, Sanchez said.

A Telmex official said the company could not immediately comment on the ruling.

"This is a firm decision that denies the injunction by Telmex and recognizes the validity of the government's resolution," Sanchez said.

The SCT rejected Telmex's bid to offer pay TV in May 2011 on the basis it had not met regulators' demands to provide rivals with fair access to its network. Telmex argued to the court that it had met all its obligations.

Slim is already a dominant force in the pay television market elsewhere in Latin America and his companies control around 70 percent of the mobile phone market in Mexico and about 80 percent of the fixed-line business. (Reporting By Armando Tovar; Editing by Matt Driskill)