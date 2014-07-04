BRIEF-Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and some of its units
* Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries
MEXICO CITY, July 4 Shareholders of Mexican telecom giant Telmex, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, will vote this month on whether to raise capital, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.
Mexican Senate committees on Thursday gave their general approval to legislation needed to implement a reform of the phone and TV markets that seek to rein in tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.
Parent America Movil controls about 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market and, through Telmex, it has an 80 percent market share in the fixed line business.
The extraordinary shareholder meeting will be held on July 23. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Innova Gaming - engaged Raymond James Ltd as financial advisors to special committee of board in response to unsolicited proposal by Pollard Banknote Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session