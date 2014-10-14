MEXICO CITY Oct 14 A 60-year-old American was killed by a camel which escaped from its pen and attacked him at a wildlife center he owned in the Mexican beach resort of Tulum, local emergency services said on Tuesday.

Richard Mileski, who was from the Chicago area, was found dead early on Monday, said Antonio Gomez, a Tulum emergency services spokesman.

"When we arrived, the people who were there said (the camel) got out of its stable and attacked him," said Gomez. "It dragged him, climbed on top of him, was kicking him, biting him and sat on top of him."

Gomez said the dromedary, which is a type of camel predominantly from the Middle East and North Africa, was then taken away by Mexico's federal agency of environmental protection Profepa. He also said the emergency services then closed the park.

Mileski was the owner of the Tulum Monkey Sanctuary where the attack took place, Gomez added. The park's website was down on Tuesday and telephone calls went unanswered.

Tulum, which is near the Caribbean beach resorts of Cancun and Playa Del Carmen, is the site of one of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico, and is popular with tourists. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Gabriel Stargardter, editing by G Crosse)