BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico posted a $442 million trade surplus in February of this year, compared with a surplus of $311 million recorded in the same month of last year, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027