MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico posted a $442 million trade surplus in February of this year, compared with a surplus of $311 million recorded in the same month of last year, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Manufacturing exports rose 15 percent to $24 billion in February, with crude oil exports rising nearly 27 percent to $4.6 billion. Auto sales abroad jumped 20 percent in February to $7.1 billion.

Total imports in the second month of 2012 rose 16 percent to $29.52 billion.

(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)