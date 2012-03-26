BRIEF-Le Chateau enters into financing agreement
* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico posted a $442 million trade surplus in February of this year, compared with a surplus of $311 million recorded in the same month of last year, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
Manufacturing exports rose 15 percent to $24 billion in February, with crude oil exports rising nearly 27 percent to $4.6 billion. Auto sales abroad jumped 20 percent in February to $7.1 billion.
Total imports in the second month of 2012 rose 16 percent to $29.52 billion.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017