* Raw trade balance +1.575 bln; vs revised +1.525 bln

* Adjusted balance +691 mln; vs revised +275 mln (Adds detail)

MEXICO CITY, APRIL 27 - Mexico posted a $691 million trade surplus in March when adjusted for seasonal swings as exports increased 8 percent from the previous month.

Both the petrol and non-petrol components of trade saw an uptick in March seeing a 14 percent and 7 percent increase, respectively.

The raw trade figure was a surplus of $1.575 billion, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

February's raw trade figure saw a big revision, climbing to a $1.525 billion surplus from the $442 million surplus originally reported. The adjusted trade figure from February was also adjusted to a $275 million surplus from the originally-reported $251 million.

U.S. consumers kept Mexican factories running and recent data suggested demand from north of the border has not seriously slackened to slow Mexico output. (Reporting By Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)