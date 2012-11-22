MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexico's telecommunications
watchdog is unlikely to meet a Nov. 30 deadline to publish the
terms for the long-awaited auction of frequencies that could
lead to the creation of up to two new TV networks, chief
regulator Mony de Swaan said on Thursday.
"It is remote," de Swaan told reporters at a telecoms event,
when asked about the possibility of the terms being published
next week.
That delay would mean an eventual auction would take place
only after President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto takes over as head
of state on Dec. 1.
It also puts on hold indefinitely a process that was
expected to challenge the lead of broadcasters Televisa
and TV Azteca in the Mexican
broadcast television market.
Telecom regulator Cofetel said in June it was unlocking 306
digital frequencies across the country. Depending on the way the
auction was designed, it could have potentially allowed for the
creation of two new networks.
Televisa and TV Azteca joined forces last year to challenge
tycoon Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, in the Mexican
phone market.
Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language
content, bought half of TV Azteca's sister company, cellphone
firm Iusacell, for $1.6 billion earlier this year.
Slim, who leads the fixed-line, Internet and cellphone
markets in Mexico, has been denied access into television
because of competition concerns.
The billionaire is, however, the main provider of Latin
American pay television services outside Mexico, with 16 million
satellite or cable subscribers across the region.