MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Mexican regulators are indefinitely putting off a decision on whether to recommend auctions for new television networks in a country where the airwaves are dominated by two companies.

Telecommunications watchdog Cofetel said four of five commissioners voted to delay the vote for unspecified reasons. Cofetel president Mony de Swaan voted against the decision, the agency said in a statement.

Cofetel had been exploring calling for auctions of two new digital television networks in the country, but the commission did not set a date for when the issue could be revisited.

Media giant Televisa and TV Azteca control nearly all of Mexico's open-air television market and have considerable influence in elections. Mexico elects a president in July as well as both houses of Congress.

A handful of politicians and technocrats have been pushing for years to open up Mexico's TV market, but they have failed.

Mexico's anti-trust regulator appeared to have put a hurdle in the path of Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of cell phone company Iusacell, media said on Wednesday, amid conflicting news reports about the decision. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)