MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexico City could become the first city in the world to limit the number of Uber cars, draft regulation shows, in the latest potential hurdle for the ride-hailing service that has spurred a regulatory backlash around the globe.

The San Francisco-based company would also have to use vehicles costing a minimum of 250,000 pesos ($15,883) that are no more than seven years old, according to the draft plan drawn up by the Mexico City government seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Bernard Orr)