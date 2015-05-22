MEXICO CITY May 22 Shares in Mexican leasing agent Unifin rose by as much as 11.8 percent on their first day of trading on Friday, after an initial public offering of 3.136 billion pesos ($205.40 million).

Priced at 28 pesos, the shares opened at 29.4 pesos and at one point climbed as high as 31.3 pesos. At around 12:15 p.m. local time (1715 GMT), the shares were trading at 30.78 pesos.

Based in Mexico City, Unifin sells leases for construction machinery, airplanes and other equipment. ($1 = 15.2678 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Max De Haldevang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)