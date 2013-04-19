MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexican homebuilder Urbi Desarrollos said it will not meet a bond coupon payment due on Friday, invoking a 30-day grace period.

Urbi said the payment due on its 2016 bonds is for $6.4 million.

The company gave no further details in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.

Urbi, along with Mexico's other big homebuilders, has seen its financial position deteriorate as it struggles with a heavy debt load and slowing sales of new suburban homes.

Geo, Mexico's biggest homebuilder, said last week it was seeking to restructure its debt.

Homex, the country's second-biggest homebuilder, said earlier this week it was exploring ways to increase its liquidity.