Health insurer Anthem says Cigna cannot terminate merger agreement
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
* Sales seen between 3 billion and 3.3 billion pesos
* EBITDA margin seen between 27.2 percent and 27.6 percent
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexican homebuilder Urbi reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of 3 billion pesos to 3.3 billion pesos ($236.6 and $260 million), down as much as 34 percent from the same period last year.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin for the July-September period was between 27.2 percent and 27.6 percent, the company said in a statement released late on Thursday.
"These results are consistent with the strategy of temporarily adjusting growth to consolidate business processes and favor neutral FCFE (free cash flow to equity) generation over the next six quarters," the statement said.
Urbi shares fell 1.61 percent to 8.54 pesos after jumping 7 percent higher on Thursday.
In the July-September period last year, Urbi posted net sales of 4.53 billion pesos and an EBITDA margin of 26.1 percent.
Urbi said it would report earnings on Oct. 26.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.
* Says notified Anthem that it has terminated agreement and plan of merger by and among co, Anthem and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem