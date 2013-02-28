METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly loss since August
* Traders concerned about China's credit availability for metals
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Shares of Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell nearly 10 percent on Thursday, as investors sold off stock after the company reported a lower fourth-quarter profit.
The company reported a 63 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit after the market closed on Wednesday, due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.
On its analysts' call, the company said it is moving ahead with plans to refinance its debt.
Mexican homebuilders have suffered as a result of a change in government housing policy aimed at combating urban sprawl that many see as harmful to companies like Urbi.
Urbi shares, which have fell about 43 percent since the start of the year, were down 9.87 percent on Thursday at 4.29 pesos.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock