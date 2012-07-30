MEXICO CITY, July 30 Shares of Mexican
homebuilding company Urbi dropped more than 16 percent
in early dealings on Monday after posting a second-quarter loss
last week.
Urbi traded at 9.43 pesos. The company turned unprofitable
in the second quarter, posting a loss of 125.4 million pesos
($9.4 million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying
off dollar-denominated debt.
The company expects to gradually return to growth by the
second half of 2013, Urbi said in a statement to the Mexican
stock exchange on Friday.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)