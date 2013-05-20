UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY May 20 Mexico's third-largest homebuilder, Urbi Desarrollos, on Monday said it will not meet a $6.4 million interest payment due since last month.
The company had previously sought a 30-day grace period to make the payment on its 2016 bonds, but that expired on May 19.
Urbi, which is already facing lawsuits for missed debt payments, said in April it hired advisers to help it review options including restructuring debt.
The company, like its larger rivals Geo and Homex , has been struggling to make debt payments amid a slump in home sales.
Mexicans are increasingly spurning the cheap, suburban homes built by the country's top three builders in favor of older homes closer to city centers.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.