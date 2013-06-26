MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's third-largest homebuilder, Urbi Desarrollos, failed to meet a 3.9 million peso ($296,104) interest payment due on June 25, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company, which has hired advisers to help it review options including restructuring debt, had already failed to meet a previous deadline for the payment.

In May, the company said it would not meet a $6.4 million interest payment due since April.

The company, like its larger rivals Geo and Homex , has been struggling to make debt payments as home sales have slumped.

Mexicans are increasingly spurning the cheap, suburban homes built by the country's top three builders in favor of older homes closer to city centers.