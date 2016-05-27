MEXICO CITY May 26 Mexican homebuilder Urbi
said on Thursday it got a capital injection of 886.8
million pesos ($48 million) that will allow it to start
operating again after having completed its debt restructuring.
The company said that a group of investors had been granted
nearly 80 billion Urbi shares in exchange for the capital. Urbi,
whose shares have been suspended since July 2013, completed its
restructuring under bankruptcy protection in February.
The company, once Mexico's No. 3 homebuilder, was forced to
follow its larger peers, Homex and Geo, and restructure its
outsize debt load after sales of its cheap, single-unit homes
slumped.
($1 = 18.4312 pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Sandra Maler)