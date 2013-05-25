By Tim Gaynor
| NACO, Mexico
NACO, Mexico May 25 Mexican activist Maria
Elena Borquez takes up a paintbrush and daubs a bright splotch
of color on the rusted steel fence separating the small Mexican
town of Naco from a neighboring town in the United States.
"The wall projects hostility," she said, paint pot in hand
and surrounded by youngsters from both the United States and
Mexico. "The idea is to transform it with art, friendship,
colors and life ... into something that unites us," said
Borquez, who is director of the local museum.
As the United States pushes for tighter security along the
Mexico border as part of efforts to overhaul immigration laws,
Borquez is among scores of residents on either side of the
border in this corner of southeast Arizona taking the unusual
step of working to strengthen neighborly ties.
The project, with a group calling itself the "Border
Bedazzlers," was founded last year by Gretchen Baer, a painter
in the former copper mining town of Bisbee about 5 miles (7.5
km) north of the border.
Bisbee, with 5,600 residents, is hardly a typical town - a
local bumper sticker describes it as a "liberal oasis in a
conservative desert" - in its community outreach.
A Rasmussen Reports poll found last month that the majority
of likely American voters (57 percent) thought the United States
should continue building a border fence along the nearly
2,000-mile (3,200-km) border.
There are also periodic flare-ups over civilian volunteers
looking for unauthorized border crossers and Mexico's outrage
after Arizona passed a 2010 law that required police to question
those they stopped, and suspected of being in the country
illegally, about their immigration status.
"As the U.S. is pumping up all this security on the border
and more and more money is being spent on all of this 'keep them
out,' people want to respond in a positive way and say 'That's
not us,'" said Baer.
CLINICS AND GREENHOUSES
One example of a positive response is Casa Saludables, a
free clinic offering Naco residents healthcare services such as
health checkups, blood pressure, eye exams and diabetes tests.
There's also a collaborative garden. Victor Acedo, a Bisbee
bartender and trained horticulturist, is helping Naco residents
grow fresh food for children at the local Casa Hogar orphanage,
a few hundred yards south of the rusted border fence.
He and other volunteers built a greenhouse out of old car
tires and a trampoline frame to grow crops ranging from celery,
onions and chilies to carrots, cabbage and chard. The produce
helps feed half-a-dozen youngsters aged eight to 21.
Mexican handyman Francisco Corona, who is learning from
Acedo how to tend plants and improve the soil via vermiculture -
worms - says it has become "really important" to the youngsters.
"It gives them somewhere to enjoy themselves after school.
They come, they look and see if it needs watering, they plant
seeds, they ask if the plants have come up," said Corona, who is
now building a second greenhouse out of discarded soft-drink
bottles.
TWINNING LINK
City authorities say the Bisbee-Naco ties have been aided by
their relative isolation, low waiting times at the border
crossing in Naco, and a can-do attitude of residents.
"We don't worry so much, on either side, about politics or
where we came from," said Bisbee Mayor Adriana Badal. "We don't
get bogged down with bureaucratic stuff ... we say 'OK, I have
this project and you have a need, so let's just work together.'"
Badal is now seeking a sister-city agreement with Naco,
which would enable the two to step up cultural and economic ties
and put their projects on a more formal footing.
Other local initiatives are in the works, including a plan
by Jesus Morales, the fire chief in tiny unincorporated Naco,
Arizona, to create a food bank over the line with counterparts
in its Mexican namesake, where a majority of people live in
poverty.
"There's families still sleeping on dirt floors over there,"
said Morales. "We have to look out for the old or the
vulnerable, whether they are here or wherever. It is the humane
way to be."