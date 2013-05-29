MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexico will seek compensation over a meat labeling spat with the United States, the country's agriculture ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mexico is upset over new meat U.S. labeling regulations (COOL) that will stamp the country of origin on meat products. Mexico says the new rules are even more onerous than a set of regulations the World Trade Organization (WTO) declared unfair in June 2012. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)