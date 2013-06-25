MEXICO CITY, June 24 Mexican industrial real estate company Vesta said on Monday it is planning a global public offering worth up to $333 million including an over-allotment option, Mexico's bourse said on Monday.

Vesta, which debuted on the Mexican stock exchange in 2012 with a public offering worth $255 million, said it is planning to offer up to 163.86 million shares, valued at 27.21 pesos each.

The offering will include primary and secondary placements in Mexico worth up to 1.02 billion pesos ($76.01 million) and 1.21 billion pesos each, and an international offering valued at 2.23 billion pesos including a greenshoe.

Trading on Mexico's bourse is set to begin Wednesday, it said.