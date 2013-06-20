MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexico will closely monitor
local markets to make sure they remain liquid and orderly given
an "over-reaction" to signals the U.S. Federal Reserve may start
winding down its economic support, Finance Minister Luis
Videgaray said on Thursday.
Mexico's peso has fallen about 4 percent since
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S.
central bank might start to ease back on bond buying later this
year, and stocks fell by more than 4 percent on Thursday.
Videgaray, speaking after a meeting of the Mexican financial
stability committee, said he expected markets to remain jumpy in
coming days but added it was important to remember that a
stronger U.S. economy was good news for Mexico, which sends the
bulk of its exports to its northern neighbor.
"We think it's a matter of market over-reaction, but of
course we will remain very attentive to make sure that markets
work well, that they have enough liquidity," he told local
radio.
"At the moment we have plenty of liquidity in the currency
market, for example, but we will be monitoring to make sure that
... normal market conditions prevail."
Some market participants have speculated that Mexico might
reinstate dollar auctions to smooth sharp falls in the peso, but
Videgaray did not comment specifically on the auction mechanism.
Officials earlier this year suspended an automatic trigger
that launches dollar auctions whenever the peso declines by at
least 2 percent against the dollar in a single session. The peso
fell 1.5 percent on Thursday from Wednesday's official close.
"We do of course expect that the peso will remain volatile
in coming days, and emerging market currencies in general will
remain volatile, but without a doubt the exchange rate is
working to absorb these shocks so that they are not transmitted
to the rest of the economy, as used to happen in the past,"
Videgaray said.
In a statement, the financial stability committee said
Mexico's solid economic fundamentals meant markets had continued
to behave in an orderly manner, but it would remain alert to the
risks posed from an increase in volatility on global markets.