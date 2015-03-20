BRIEF-Cott Corp redeems some notes
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021
MEXICO CITY, March 20 A drop in oil prices is not likely to be temporary, nor will prices return to levels seen in previous years in the foreseeable future, Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday.
Mexico relies on revenues from state oil company Pemex to fund around one third of the federal budget, and the government has said next year will pose a significant challenge to public finances in Latin America's second biggest economy.
Videgaray was speaking on Mexican radio. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Alexandra Alper)
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, co, units, other subsidiary borrowers party entered into amendment 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
April 5 Legislation addressing public pension problems in the two biggest cities in Texas are on track for a House vote this month, a key state lawmaker said on Wednesday.