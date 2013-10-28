By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico has stepped up
security in a troubled western region after a string of attacks
on electricity installations at the weekend that temporarily
knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people.
Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell told reporters
security forces had increased their presence at facilities of
the state-run electricity company the Federal Electricity
Commission (CFE) and oil monopoly Pemex in the violent state of
Michoacan.
An unspecified number of substations were attacked and
damaged early on Sunday, and six gas stations were also damaged,
Michoacan's interior minister, Jaime Mares, told Mexican radio
on Monday.
Local media said blackouts affected more than 400,000 people
across the mountainous state of some 4.4 million. Parts of
Michoacan have fallen under the control of criminal gangs who
are fighting among themselves and against authorities.
Mares declined to say who may have been behind the attacks
in Michoacan, where clashes between the powerful Knights Templar
drug cartel and rival gangs have sparked much violence.
Raul Benitez, a security expert at the National Autonomous
University of Mexico (UNAM), said he believed the strikes had
been carried out by the Knights Templar in retaliation for
government efforts to crack down on the gang.
"It's a decision to carry out general terrorism," Benitez
said. "And this will now lead to a very strong response by the
government, backed by the population."
Petrol bombs were used in some of the attacks, which
involved at least 19 CFE installations, local media said.
Mares said there were no deaths in the attacks, although
local media reported that five suspected cartel henchmen were
gunned down by vigilantes in the town of Aguililla near the city
of Apatzingan, a stronghold of the Knights Templar.
Michoacan has been rocked by repeated explosions of civil
unrest this year, and protesters have repeatedly blocked major
streets and highways in the capital and other cities.
Compounding matters, vigilante groups have sprung up in the
region this year which complain that state and federal police
are not protecting them from the gangs.
President Enrique Pena Nieto in May sent a general to take
over all police and military operations in the state.
Michoacan was where former President Felipe Calderon
launched his military-led crackdown on drug cartels shortly
after taking office at the end of 2006.
Though he succeeded in capturing or killing many capos,
Calderon could not contain the violence between the gangs, which
has since claimed around 80,000 lives.