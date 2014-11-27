(Adds details of plan, analyst reaction, background)
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Embattled President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Thursday vowed to simplify Mexico's chaotic police
structure and stop collusion between officials and drug gangs as
he tried to defuse anger over the apparent massacre of 43
students in September.
Pena Nieto is under growing pressure from protesters to end
impunity and brutality by security forces since the trainee
teachers were abducted by corrupt police and handed over to a
local drug gang in the southwestern city of Iguala on Sept. 26.
The government says the students were almost certainly
murdered and their bodies incinerated, but it is still
investigating the case that has sparked the biggest crisis of
Pena Nieto's two-year rule.
"Mexico cannot continue like this," Pena Nieto said in a
speech to an assembly of Mexico's political leaders.
It was his most concerted effort to retake the initiative on
an issue that has left his government scrambling for answers.
"After Iguala, Mexico has to change," he added, speaking
inside the ceremonial presidential palace in Mexico City whose
door was set ablaze by demonstrators earlier this month. "Our
country has been shaken by cruelty and barbarism."
Promising a new law to stop the infiltration of local
governments by organized crime, Pena Nieto also pledged to
reform the penal system and send an proposal to Congress to
unify multi-layered police forces in Mexico's 31 states.
Mexico has a plethora of police forces, as hundreds of
municipalities, the states and the capital Mexico City each have
their own. But poor training and salaries as low as 5,000 pesos
($370) per month encourage corruption.
Several of Pena Nieto's predecessors also undertook police
reforms, but corruption persists and infiltration by gangs is
widespread. Some Mexican states which dismantled municipal
forces remain wracked by violent crime.
Alejandro Hope, an independent security consultant who used
to work for Mexican state intelligence, noted that a 2009 bid to
create a unified police command structure "failed completely"
and was skeptical the new plan would reassure the populace.
"There was very little on the subject of justice," he said.
Only about 2 percent of crimes in Mexico result in
convictions. Despite the indictments of several senior Mexican
officials in U.S. courts, very few of them have had to face
investigations, let alone trial, at home.
The murder rate has fallen somewhat since Pena Nieto took
office two years ago, but public confidence in his ability to
guarantee law and order has been shattered since the atrocities
in Iguala.
Six people, including three other trainee teachers, were
also killed that September night when the 43 were abducted.
Since then, Pena Nieto has yet to visit Iguala or the
students' training college in the nearby town of Ayotzinapa,
though he attempted to express his solidarity with the public
outrage in the speech.
"The shout of 'We are all Ayotzinapa' is a call to continue
transforming Mexico," the president said.
The government will launch a special security operation in
Mexico's troubled southwest, he said, adding that it will be
backed by plans to boost growth in three impoverished areas in
the south and west of the country.
He admitted that the gap between rich and poor in Mexico was
only getting worse.
"Today there are two Mexicos: One that is part of the global
economy with growing levels of income, development and
well-being; and then there is a poorer Mexico with historical
problems that have been unresolved for generations."
