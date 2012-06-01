MORELIA, Mexico, June 1 Mexican police on Friday
hunted a gang of men who set ablaze a delivery truck for
PepsiCo's local snack food subsidiary, injuring the
driver, in what appeared to be the latest attack against the
firm by a drug cartel.
The attacks, which started last weekend, are thought to be
the first to hit a global company during Mexico's bloody war on
drug traffickers.
The truck carrying potato chips and snack foods was ambushed
Thursday evening as it made its delivery rounds in communities
outside Morelia, the capital of the Western state of Michoacan,
a police official said on Friday.
"The people intercepted the vehicle, set it on fire and due
to this the driver suffered some burns," an official at the
state police said. "State police are intensifying patrols on the
highways."
The driver was burned on his arms and face but was in stable
condition, the official said.
Five warehouses belonging to PepsiCo's local unit Sabritas
were firebombed last weekend, and about 30 trucks set on fire.
Three of the installations were in the highly violent Michoacan
and two in neighboring Guanajuato, which is less known for
cartel activity.
Extortion attempts and attacks on smaller businesses are
common in Mexico's drug war but multinational companies and
their subsidiaries have largely escaped the violence.
Mexico, Latin America's second-biggest economy, has
continued to attract foreign investment even as the country's
drug war escalated since 2006. But global firms have favored
states with lower levels of violence.
Investigators are still probing the motive of the attacks.
Authorities in Guanajuato on Monday arrested four suspects
linked to the so-called Knights Templar cartel.
An offshoot of the La Familia cartel, the Knights Templar
members claim to be devout Christians while they smuggle drugs
and shakedown companies.
On Thursday, banners signed by the Knights Templar were
strung up in the towns of Apatzingan and Urauapan, claiming
responsibility for the attacks on the PepsiCo subsidiary.
The signs accused Sabritas of letting government agents pose
as delivery men to use the company's trucks for surveillance.
Company executives have said they do not know the motive for
the arson attacks and have insisted their vehicles are only used
to deliver snacks.
Around 55,000 people have died in drug-related violence since
Mexican President Felipe Calderon took power in December 2006
and launched a military crackdown on cartels.
