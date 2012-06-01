* Assailants have burned about 30 trucks in week
* Knights Templar cartel blamed for attacks
* PepsiCo denies it let police use trucks for operations
(Adds quotes from paramedics, official, cartel banner,
background, byline)
By Leovigildo Gonzalez
MORELIA, Mexico, June 1 Mexican police on Friday
hunted assailants who set ablaze a delivery truck for PepsiCo's
local snack food subsidiary in what appeared to be the latest
attack against the firm by a drug cartel.
A series of attacks on trucks and warehouses belonging to
PepsiCo's Sabritas brand started last weekend and are
thought to be the first to directly target a global company
during Mexico's bloody war on drug traffickers.
The truck carrying potato chips and snacks was ambushed
Thursday evening as it made its delivery rounds in communities
outside Morelia, the capital of the Western state of Michoacan,
a police official said on Friday.
"The people intercepted the vehicle, set it on fire and the
driver suffered some burns," an official at the state police
said. "State police are intensifying patrols on the highways."
The attack involved three men with assault rifles.
The driver, who was at the wheel during the attack, managed
to escape from the burning vehicle and is being treated for
second degree burns on his arms and face, local paramedics said.
Five Sabritas warehouses and about 30 company trucks were
firebombed last weekend.
Three of the warehouses were in the highly violent Michoacan
and two in neighboring Guanajuato, which is less known for
cartel activity.
Extortion attempts and attacks on smaller businesses are
common in Mexico's drug war but multinational companies and
their subsidiaries have largely escaped the violence.
Mexico, Latin America's second-biggest economy, has
continued to attract foreign investment even as the country's
drug war escalated since 2006. But global firms have favored
states with lower levels of violence.
DRUG GANG BLAMED
Investigators are still probing the motive of the attacks
but authorities in Guanajuato on Monday arrested four suspects
linked to the so-called Knights Templar cartel.
An offshoot of the La Familia cartel, the Knights Templar
members claim to be devout Christians while they smuggle drugs
and shake down companies.
On Thursday, banners signed by the Knights Templar were
strung up in Morelia and other Michoacan towns claiming
responsibility for the attacks on the PepsiCo subsidiary.
The signs accused Sabritas of letting government agents pose
as delivery men to use the company's trucks for surveillance and
threatened other firms that help the police.
"Companies are sources of employment for Michoacan and we
respect their work. But they must limit themselves to their
business area or they will be punished," said the printed
banners, which were hung from bridges and buildings.
Mexican drug cartels employ broad networks of look-outs who
have made it increasingly difficult for police to capture
traffickers, leading federal agents to rely more on undercover
operations.
However, in interviews with Mexican media, company
executives denied they let police ride in their trucks and said
they do not know the motive for the attacks. They also said they
have no knowledge of cartel members demanding extortions.
Government officials also denied they have brought private
companies into their national offensive on cartels and promised
to defend the subsidiary from further violence.
"We have no information that says the damaged vehicles were
being used for anything besides their normal deliveries,"
Obdulio Avila, deputy interior ministry said in a Friday news
conference. "We will not permit organized crime to attack any
people or companies in the country."
Drug cartel gunmen have burned down businesses in Michoacan
and other states for not paying extortion payments in the past.
On Wednesday, assailants shot and injured the owner of an
avocado company in the Michoacan town of Uruapan.
Alejandro Alvarez was also a former president of the state's
avocado producers association and had publicly complained that
gangsters were extorting avocado companies.
The Knights Templar cartel uses the name of the medieval
crusaders to try to create a positive image in their native
Michoacan, according to Mexican drug agents. Cartel members even
hold medieval battle re-enactments, and police recently raided a
safe house full of dozens of plastic helmets.
However, agents say the cartel is also one of the biggest
producers of crystal methamphetamine for U.S. users.
Knights Templar gunmen are currently fighting bloody battles
against rival traffickers in the neighboring states of both
Jalisco and Guerrero.
Around 55,000 people have died in drug-related violence
since Mexican President Felipe Calderon took power in December
2006 and launched a military crackdown on cartels.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Ioan Grillo and
Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by Andrew Hay and M.D.
Golan)