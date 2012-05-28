* PepsiCo says has not calculated cost of damage from
attacks
* No arrests yet following similar attacks in Michoacan
state
MEXICO CITY May 28 The central Mexican state of
Guanajuato has arrested four members of a drug cartel after a
series of attacks that set fire to warehouses and trucks
belonging to PepsiCo's Sabritas brand of potato chips over the
weekend.
Similar attacks against Sabritas, which caused no injuries,
also took place in the western state of Michoacan, the company
said.
In total, the attacks and fires at five distribution centers
across the two states damaged infrastructure, trucks and goods.
PepsiCo has not yet calculated the cost of the damage, the
company said in a statement late on Sunday.
Mexico, where PepsiCo earned $4.8 billion or 7 percent of
its global net revenue in 2011, is among the company's biggest
foreign operations.
Authorities did not give a motive behind the attacks, which
appeared to be the first to hit a global brand during Mexico's
bloody war on drug cartels.
The gangs have extorted businesses to boost their incomes,
though a spokesman for federal police in Michoacan told Mexican
television there was no evidence of attempted extortion.
The four arrested in Guanajuato were all members of Los
Caballeros Templarios gang (Knights Templar), an offshoot of the
La Familia cartel that is fighting for territory in the west of
Mexico.
Around 55,000 people have died in drug-related violence
since Mexico's President Felipe Calderon took power in December
2006 and launched a military crackdown on cartels.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Kenneth Barry)