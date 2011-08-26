* Creditors' lawyers ready for appeal, injunction

MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Creditors of Mexican glassmaker Vitro (VITROA.MX) said they will appeal a recent ruling that would let the company vote on its restructuring terms -- putting Vitro itself ahead of other creditors.

A Monterrey-based judge last week ruled that under Mexico's bankruptcy law Vitro qualifies as a creditor because of its $1.9 billion of intercompany debt, giving it an advantage over other creditors when it comes to deciding its $3.4 billion restructuring plan. [ID:nN1E77E1QX]

Creditors say allowing Vitro to vote on its restructuring terms would discourage foreign investors from investing in Mexican bonds and raise financing costs for Mexican companies.

"In my opinion, this puts the Mexican financial system in a crisis," said Jesus Guerra, a lawyer at Guerra Gonzalez y Asociados. "I think Vitro is being very optimistic in respect to this (ruling)."

Guerra, who represents a group of Vitro's creditors with about $750 million in Vitro bonds, said they will present their appeal next week.

Vitro spokesman Roberto Riva did not comment on the chances of the appeal, but in an emailed statement he said that the company is following the law and acting with complete transparency.

Guerra said that even if the creditors' appeal were thrown out, they would file for an "amparo," which is a type of injunction.

Should the verdict stand, Guerra said, it would send a message to investors that they could not be certain what would happen in a Mexican bankruptcy because the rules were not clear.

But not all investors are convinced the Vitro case would damage Mexico's debt market.

"It's something we're watching closely, but it's not really changing our investment thesis as it is right now," said Carlos Legaspy, president of San Diego-based Precise Securities, noting his company focuses on high-grade debt.

While Vitro's effort to vote on its intercompany debt in the bankruptcy proceedings will likely raise financing costs for the company in the future, it will not necessarily mean higher spreads for other Mexican debt issuers, Legaspy said.

Even if the appeal failed, most likely lenders would simply require Mexican issuers to agree to additional small print stating that they would not be able to vote on intercompany debt in the event of bankruptcy, he said.

Vitro filed for voluntary bankruptcy in the northern Monterrey court in December.

The glassmaker, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers for luxury brands, struggled to repay its borrowings amid losses on derivatives and a drop in business triggered by the global recession. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)