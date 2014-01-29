MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican low-cost airline
VivaAerobus is seeking to sell shares at between 21 pesos
($1.57) and 25 pesos in its initial public offering on Feb. 11,
according to regulatory filings.
The company, which this month said it would go public, plans
to sell up to 113 million shares, the undated filings showed.
The Monterrey-based group launched in 2006 and is a venture
of Mexican transport company Grupo IAMSA and the family behind
low-cost airline Ryanair.
Rival Mexican low-cost airline Volaris raised $345 million
not including an overallotment option by selling shares in
Mexico and New York last year.
Volaris' Mexico-listed shares priced at the low
end of their range at 12 pesos.