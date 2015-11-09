MONTERREY, Mexico Nov 9 Some shareholders of Mexican low-cost airline Volaris on Monday said they would sell 90 million shares in the company, sending the stock down sharply.

The shareholders will offer the stock, plus an overallotment of 9 million additional shares, the company said in a statement.

The offer, including the overallotment, is equivalent to about 11 percent of the company's listed shares, according to a Reuters calculation.

Volaris shares fell almost 6 percent to 27.55 pesos, trading around their weakest price in nearly a month. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Andrew Hay)