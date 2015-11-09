BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday reports Q3 revenue $225.7 million
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results
MONTERREY, Mexico Nov 9 Some shareholders of Mexican low-cost airline Volaris on Monday said they would sell 90 million shares in the company, sending the stock down sharply.
The shareholders will offer the stock, plus an overallotment of 9 million additional shares, the company said in a statement.
The offer, including the overallotment, is equivalent to about 11 percent of the company's listed shares, according to a Reuters calculation.
Volaris shares fell almost 6 percent to 27.55 pesos, trading around their weakest price in nearly a month. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nIQhOm) Further company coverage:
* Real Industry announces appointment of Kyle Ross as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: